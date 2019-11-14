ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday the lesson that Pakistan distilled from war on terror is that the country will never become part of someone else’s war.

Addressing a conference titled International Margalla Dialogue in Islamabad, he said the country which remained at the forefront in the war against terrorism will no longer partake in any conflict.

Countless sacrifices aside, Prime Minister Khan recalled Pakistan suffered huge losses.

About repression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said Indian forces have been perpetrating atrocities against the people of Kashmir to coerce them into eschewing their legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination and submit to their illegal acts.

The prime minister reminded the participants of the unprecedented lockdown millions of people have been reeling from for over 100 days. He added there is a complete communication blackout in the region as the youth are being picked up and detained by the Indian forces.

He urged the world community to step in to avoid any serious situation in South Asia as the Modi regime in India is pursuing an ideology of hate in the region.

About the Afghan peace process, the prime minister said peace in the war-torn country is beneficial not only to Pakistan but for the whole region, especially the landlocked Central Asian Republics. He added Pakistan is playing its role for peace in Afghanistan as there is no military solution to this issue and it should be resolved politically.

PM Khan pointed out that Pakistan is also making efforts to ensure that there is no conflict in the region for which it is also reaching out to Iranian and Saudi leadership for forging tranquility among the brotherly Muslim countries.

