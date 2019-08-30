ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi while addressing a rally said if we all were united in our cause we could free Kashmir. “The government of Pakistan and people are standing with Kashmiris.”

“We will reply to Indian propaganda on every forum,” President Alvi said, adding that they will also observe solidarity next week as well.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has reiterated the nation’s resolve of supporting the people of Occupied Kashmir in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with “Kashmir Hour” at Presidency in Islamabad on Friday, he said Kashmir is not just a piece of land for Pakistan but it’s a relationship of faith and humanity.

The President said observing Kashmir Hour today shows Pakistan’s commitment for Kashmir cause.

He said valley of occupied Kashmir is witnessing communication clampdown and Indian forces are committing the worst kind of human rights violations there.

He said over one hundred thousand Kashmiris have been martyred since 1948 even children have sacrificed for the freedom of Occupied Kashmir.

He said India has deputed extra troops in the occupied valley after the abrogation of article 370. He said no media is allowed to report from the occupied territory.

The President pointed out that Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and it is India which took to the UN Security Council.

Dr Arif Alvi warned the world that India is ruled by a fascist regime and nuclear assets of India are not secure in their hands. He said Pakistan desires a peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute. However, he said Pakistan will respond befittingly to any misadventure by Modi’s government.

He said the only plebiscite can lead to a peaceful solution of the long-standing dispute.

He said India has nefarious designs against Pakistan and arrest of a serving Indian Navy commander Kulbhushan Jadhav is a testimony to the fact.

Referring to Pakistan and India stand-off in February this year, the President said India should not forget that Pakistan downed two of its fighter aircraft and captured one of its pilots. He said Pakistan, keeping alive the Islamic norms, returned the pilot as a peace gesture.

He urged the youth to work hard to strengthen Pakistan economically as strong Pakistan is important for freedom of Kashmir.

Earlier, Siren was blared at 12 noon and national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were played.

Children from different schools were also present on the occasion. They were carrying flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir and chanting slogans for freedom of Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his televised address, had given a call to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir, who are bracing the worst kind of Indian atrocities and oppression.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says Modi is destroying world’s peace through committing the genocide of the innocent people of Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a ceremony on Wednesday, she said the Indian Prime Minister has promoted hatred in the region by committing injustices and atrocities on the Kashmiri people.

