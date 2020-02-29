Pakistan believes in regional development: FM Qureshi

DOHA: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that Pakistan believes in regional development, ARY News reported.

Talking to his Tajik counterpart in Doha, ahead of peace pact signing ceremony between the US and the Afghan Taliban, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan gave great importance to its ties with Central Asian states.

Matters pertaining to Afghan peace process, bilateral relations, regional situation, trade and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan desires to enhance its trade ties with Central Asian countries.

Earlier in the day, US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad had met with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Doha.

Zalmay Khalilzad had apprised the foreign minister about progress made on the peace pact with the Afghan Taliban. Expressing his views with the US envoy, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said had that Pakistan hoped for Intra-Afghan talks after the pact signing.

He had underlined the need of international community’s help for reconstruction and rehabilitation of Afghanistan. FM Qureshi had reiterated resolve to continue efforts for enduring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

