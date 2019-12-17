Pakistan to benefit from China’s expertise in IT sector: Khalid Maqbool

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday said that Pakistan wanted to get benefit from Chinese experience in IT sector, ARY News reported.

Talking to Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, who called on him in Islamabad, Khalid Maqbool also sought China’s help in training Pakistan’s youth in IT skills besides starting youth exchange program between the two countries.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, matters relating to information technology and e-commerce were discussed in the meeting.

Khalid Maqbool said that Pakistan and China were enjoying deep friendly relations and these ties will further enhance in future. He emphasized the need of boosting cooperation between Pakistan and China in IT and telecom sector.

The minister said that environment in Pakistan is conducive for Chinese companies to invest in IT and telecom sector in Pakistan as IT and Telecom sector of Pakistan has great potential.

The Chinese ambassador lauded the role of ministry of IT regarding the promotion of IT in the country and gave assurance for enhancing China’s collaboration with Pakistan in IT sector.

