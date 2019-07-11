Pakistan to benefit from Chinese expertise to revive industry: chairman Board of Invest.

ISLAMABAD: Board of Investment Chairman Zubair Gilani on Thursday said that Pakistan will benefit from Chinese expertise to restore industry in the country.

Talking to a 50-member delegation of Chinese investors, who called on him in Islamabad, Gilani said that industrial cooperation under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a first step towards changing the lives of the people of two countries.

He assured the Chinese investors of government’s full cooperation in availing investment opportunities in the country.

The head of Chinese delegation highlighted the possible role of ‘One Belt One Road’ project of China in economic and social development of Pakistan.

On the occasion, he said that an investment of $300 to 500 million was expected in various industries.

Earlier on April 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had transformed into a strategic partnership between the two neighbouring countries, deepening cooperation in diverse fields.

“CPEC which was initially deemed an infrastructure project, including construction of a network of roads and power projects, has ushered in cooperation in various fields,” he had said while addressing Pakistan and China Investment Forum in Beijing.

The prime minister had said agriculture field was a new area of cooperation, adding Chinese assistance in development of seed would help increase crop yield manifold.

