World’s best luxury travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveler compiled the list of best holiday destinations for 2020 and Pakistan has topped it.

The list features 20 different holiday destinations, and Pakistan has been listed as number one for adventure travel.

It has been compiled keeping in mind the destinations are geographically diverse, ranging from eco-tourism to adventure.

This is a welcome sign for the country which has seen an influx in international tourists and travel bloggers in recent times.

The magazine’s top three destinations are Pakistan, Plymouth in UK and Kyrgyzstan.

Condé Nast Traveler terms Pakistan as a must-visit place for adventure travellers. Owing to the relaxed visa restrictions and high-profile royal visit, the country is finally getting the focus it deserves, reads a feature published on its website.

Jonny Bealby, founder and CEO of adventure-tour operator Wild Frontiers told the magazine that a focus on security measures and Imran Khan’s efforts to increase international tourist numbers are already yielding results.

The magazine says people should visit Pakistan because it is a place of exquisite landscapes.

“Pakistan has more peaks taller than 22,965ft than China and Nepal combined, making it an almost magnetic spot for adventure travellers and intrepid hikers.”

The article reads, “Visitors can follow in Michael Palin’s steps while traversing the 12,250ft Shandur Pass, home to the world’s highest polo field, or meet with the Kalash people of the Hindu Kush, famed for their cowrie-shell headdresses and brighter-than-bright embroidery.”

It adds “In Lahore, the sight of 100,000 worshippers crammed into the sandstone 17th-century Badshahi Mosque will leave you breathless, while Mughal-era architectural masterpieces stand resplendent on bustling street corners.”

