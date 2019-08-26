Pakistan greatly values bilateral ties with Sri Lanka: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that Pakistan deeply valued its close and friendly relations with Sri Lanka which had been nurtured over decades through a continuous interaction at bilateral, regional and international levels.

According to a press release issued by PM office media wing, a Sri Lankan delegation called on PM Imran to gift eye corneas to sight-disabled people in Pakistan.

The initiative was taken by the Sri Lankan High Commission in Islamabad, in collaboration with the Sri Lankan Eye Donation Society.

The Prime Minister highly valued and appreciated the humanitarian gesture. “It was a great initiative to provide corneas on a humanitarian basis which would enable people to regain their eyesight.”

He also expressed satisfaction on the growing people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, PM Khan said that enforcement of National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000 will help make roads safe.

He was chairing a high-level meeting regarding implementation of National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000 and reservations of the stakeholders in Islamabad on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister stressed on the need to keep in view the reservations of the concerned stakeholders, roads infrastructure, capacity of the means of communication, the country’s economy and its impact on the common man.

