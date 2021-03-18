Pakistan desires enhancing bilateral trade volume with Kuwait: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan desires enhancement of bilateral trade volume with Kuwait, said Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Talking to his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah who called on him in Islamabad today (Thursday), FM Qureshi said we are looking forward to the early convening of Fifth Joint Ministerial Commission between Pakistan and Kuwait.

He said there are vast opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the areas energy, technology, health, education and defense.

The FM said more than one hundred thousand Pakistanis living in Kuwait are playing a positive role in the development of the country.

He said Pakistan has transformed its geopolitical priorities into geo-economic priorities.

Qureshi also apprised the Kuwaiti counterpart about the prevailing situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said India has brought controversial legislation to change the demographic structure of the disputed territory.

He said Pakistan is looking towards the positive role of the world community including that of Kuwait to get freed the oppressed Kashmiri people from the cruel Indian clutches. He thanked Kuwait for supporting the Kashmir resolution passed by the OIC foreign ministers at its meeting in Niger.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the world recognizes the positive role being played by Pakistan in the Afghan peace process. He said Pakistan will continue its efforts peace in Afghanistan and the region.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister said his country wants to promote economic relations with Pakistan. He commended the contributions of the Pakistani community in Kuwait in the development of the country.

