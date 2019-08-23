Web Analytics
Pakistan looking forward to boost cooperation in field of energy with Iran

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan said Pakistan is looking forward to boosting its existing cooperation in the field of energy with Iran. 

He stated this during a meeting with Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost who called on him in Islamabad on Friday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister reiterated to further promoting the existing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran.

The Iranian Ambassador also urged the need for bolstering ties between the two countries.

He said that there is a lot of potential to explore in the field of energy cooperation between the two brotherly countries for which joint efforts can benefit both the nations.

 

