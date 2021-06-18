Pakistan wants to boost strategic ties with UK: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the recent developments in Afghan peace process and collaboration in fight against COVID-19 were discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, the army chief said, “Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to optimize strategic potential of our relationship based on convergences.”

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both the countries, said ISPR.

Earlier on February 12, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, the Afghan peace process, overall security situation, and other issues had been discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, the army chief had thanked the British government for its support to Pakistan in fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

