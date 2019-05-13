Pakistan wants to broadcast its drams, films in Australia: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Emphasizing the need of cooperation between Islamabad and Canberra in the media and cultural sectors, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Monday said that Pakistan wanted to broadcast its dramas and films in Australia.

Talking to Australian High Commissioner Ms Margaret Adamsom in Islamabad, Dr Firdous said that Pakistan and Australia were enjoying strong relations at government and public level.

She said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed for institutional reforms in Pakistan.”

On the occasion, the Australian high commissioner welcomed the agreement between Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) and said, “Pakistan is moving on direction towards economic development.”

Earlier on May 8, Japan’s ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsude had called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Talking to the Japanese ambassador, Dr Firdous had said that Pakistan highly valued its bilateral ties with Japan and had added, “We would like Tokyo to further collaborate and invest in the fields of media and information.”

She had stressed the need for enhanced engagement with Japan in the fields of Information and Culture. Japanese ambassador Matsude had thanked the minister for appreciative remarks about Japan’s progress, development and had emphasized the need to strengthen formal cooperation between state television networks of both the countries.

