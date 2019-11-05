Pakistan, Bulgaria express satisfaction at level of cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bulgaria on Wednesday expressed satisfaction at the level of cooperation at the international fora, including at the United Nations and agreed to continue supporting each other.

The understanding was reached during the fourth round of bilateral political consultation between Pakistan and Bulgaria which was held in the federal capital.

Additional Secretary Europe Dr. Aman Rashid and Director General Bilateral Relations of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Christo Stefanov Polendakov led their respective delegations, Radio Pakistan reported.

The two sides took stock of the whole range of bilateral relations, including political, economic, trade, investment, education and cultural fields.

The additional secretary appreciated Bulgaria’s continued support for GSP Plus status which has been an engine of growth in Pakistan-EU trade relations.

The Bulgarian side was briefed on the Indian aggressive posturing and continued violations along the Line of Control after its illegal and unilateral actions to change the disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and alter its demographic structure.

While Pakistani emphasized that the international community should take cognizance of the situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the grave human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces against the innocent Kashmiris.

The Bulgarian side appreciated Pakistan’s restraint and steps such as opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

