The Prime Minister of Pakistan along with the economic and finance team met with the country’s biggest businessmen and industrialists today, Sunday, ARY News reported.

The business magnates and industrialists offered their input regarding the upcoming budget whereas Prime Minister assured them complete co-operation to make Pakistan more viable for business and industrialization.

Addressing the gathering PM Khan said: “We are trying to promote and cultivate ease of business and a cultures of industrialization on priority basis, we deem gaining the trust of the business community very important.”

“I am constantly meeting traders and businessmen, our objective is not to levy heavy taxes, rather we aim to accommodate, promote and facilitate the taxpayers,” added the Prime Minister.

Khan emphasized that Information technology and good governance are two disciplines which can work wonders in stabilizing the economy and improving living standards for the common citizenry.

“I want our exports worthy of competing in the international market in terms of quality and quantity,” Khan stressed.

In closing, Khan added that after creating an environment which is compatible with ease of business and ripe for new business opportunities can the economy reap benefits.

Comments

comments