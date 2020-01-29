ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday renewed its call for the establishment of “a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally-agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”

“We have seen the announcement of a Peace Plan for the Middle East by the United States,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a statement.

She said Pakistan has consistently supported a two-state solution as enshrined in the relevant Security Council and General Assembly Resolutions.

“Pakistan continues to support a just and lasting solution of the Palestinian issue, through dialogue and negotiations, that leads to the realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinians, including the right of self-determination,” the spokesperson added.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed creating a Palestinian state as part of a Middle East peace plan, which triggered Palestinian condemnation for imposing strict conditions and agreeing to let Israel maintain control of long-contested West Bank settlements.

It includes what Trump called a four-year freeze by Israel on new settlement activity.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, however, mocked what Trump has called the “deal of the century,” describing it as the “slap of the century.”

