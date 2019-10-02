Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia again in Islamabad on Wednesday to condemn the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The recent indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian Army in Nezapir and Bagsar sectors of LoC resulted in the martyrdom of an old lady while three other civilians including a lady sustained serious injuries.

Spokesperson of FO Dr Muhammad Faisal said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues.

He said this unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed the 1970 ceasefire violation.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws, Dr Faisal said.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

He urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

