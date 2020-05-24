Eidul Fitr is being celebrated across the country today under the shadow of the tragic PIA plane crash and the Covid-19 pandemic. The festival marks the end of a month-long day time fasting of Ramazan.

The Eid is traditionally celebrated with communal prayers, Eid greetings, family feasts and gatherings. But this year, the celebration is overshadowed by the fast-spreading the infection and the plane tragedy.

Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all major cities and towns with strict adherence to the government-defined Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of social distancing and other precautionary measures.

Security was beefed up in different parts of the country, including the federal capital to avoid any untoward incident on the auspicious occasion.

Read More: PM Khan urges nation to celebrate this Eid in a different manner

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, while congratulating the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, urged them to keep adhering to precautionary measures as the whole world is being ravaged by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

In his message, President Dr Arif Alvi said the whole nation with solidarity and precautionary measures would face the critical challenge of coronavirus.

The president said besides, sharing joys of this holy occasion, the day reminded them to also include the needy and deserving people in these pleasures by paying special attention to such segments of the society.

Read More: Moon not sighted; Bangladesh, India announce Eid on Monday

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan said by sharing joys of Eid with the downtrodden and neglected segments of the society, they could transform the observance of the religious occasion into purposeful and objective event.

He also emphasized upon adherence to precautionary measures and government’s devised standard operating procedures with regard to COVID-19 as with such approach the people could save lives of their loved ones and the countrymen

Comments

comments