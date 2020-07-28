Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and Nepal agree to jointly fight COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and Nepal have agreed to jointly fight COVID-19 and resume economy.

The agreement reached at a quadrilateral virtual meeting of foreign ministers hosted by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar represented Pakistan at the session.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang said that China stands ready to continue to work with Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nepal to safeguard people’s health, promote the resumption of work and enhance people’s livelihood until final victory over COVID-19.

Ministers from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nepal said the three sides are willing to deepen cooperation with China to fight COVID-19, ensure the flow of trade and transport corridors and build a “silk road of health” and community of a shared future for humanity.

It may be noted that the number of recoveries from Covid-19 continue to increase across the country with 242,436 patients so far recovered from the disease.

According to the latest statistics, 936 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 275,225.

These include 118824 in Sindh, 92279 in Punjab, 33510 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11624 in Balochistan, 14938 in Islamabad, 2010 Gilgit-Baltistan and 2040 in Azad Kashmir.

Meanwhile, 23 patients died of the virus during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5865.

