Pakistan, China ink accord for construction of 700MW Azad Pattan power project

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Monday signed an agreement for construction of $1.5 billion Azad Pattan Hydel Power project under the framework of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the signing of the agreement with China Gezhouba Group Company Limited for Azad Pattan Hydropower Project at a ceremony in Islamabad.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Imran said that 700.7 megawatts Azad Pattan project will enable the country to move towards cheaper and greener power while generating local job opportunities.

He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is the future of Pakistan, adding that it will prove to be a milestone in the country’s development and prosperity.

Read More: 1,124 MW hyderpower plant to be constructed under CPEC framework

The prime minister said that China is emerging as an economic power on the world’s map and Pakistan can learn a lot from its development.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging website, Twitter, Chairman CPEC Authority Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said that the project will create over 3000 jobs, adding that the mega project will provide an annual income of Rs1.38 billion to Punjab and Azad Kashmir from water use.

 

