Pakistan-China joint exercise to improve combat capacity of both air forces: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited an operational base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to witness the Pakistan-China joint air exercise “Shaheen-IX”, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Addressing the participants of the exercise, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the joint exercise will improve the combat capacity of both air forces substantially and also enhance interoperability between them with greater strength and harmony.

 

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief said that such joint training ventures are vital to increase combat readiness of both countries to face emerging geo-strategic challenges.

While interacting with the base personnel, the COAS lauded the professionalism and dedication of PAF and reiterated the importance of inter- services harmony and synergy for operational success, said ISPR.

“PAF’s cutting edge aside, what makes it Second to None is the high morale and thorough professionalism of its personnel,” he added.

