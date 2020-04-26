ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has received a new shipment of 13 tons of essential and medical equipment provided by a Chinese company, China Three Gorges (CTG) Corporation to fight coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported

The new shipment of medical supplies arrived Islamabad which was handed over to the federal minister Omar Ayub by the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing.

The medical supplies include ventilators, N-95 and surgical masks and other necessary equipment.

The Chinese ambassador said the friendship between China and Pakistan is deep-rooted and they are standing alongside with the ally country in a difficult time. Beijing will continue its cooperation with Islamabad, said Yao Jing, adding that he hopes that Pakistan will become successful to eliminate coronavirus.

Earlier on Saturday, China on had sent another consignment of medical supplies to Pakistan to help Islamabad fight coronavirus pandemic.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the supplies arrived in Pakistan include face masks, testing kits, ventilators, and protective clothes.

Moreover, a team of Chinese doctors also arrived in Pakistan along with medical equipment to deal with coronavirus pandemic.

According to the media wing of the armed forces, the Chinese team was led by Major General Huang and it reached Pakistan in two special flights.

Chairman Joints Chiefs of Staff Committee welcomed the Chinese team on its arrival.

The Chinese team will stay in Pakistan for two months, the ISPR said adding that the team would support Pakistan’s efforts to fight coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention here that in order to help Pakistani doctors in fight against COVID-19 pandemic, a team of Chinese experts started a training program for the health professionals in Lahore on April 06.

