‘Pakistan and China are partners in progresses’: Asad Qaiser   

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser here on Tuesday said that Pakistan and China were partners in progress, ARY News reported.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, who called on him in Islamabad, Asad Qaiser said that the ongoing collaboration in diverse sectors through China Pakistan Economic Corridor would usher in prosperity for both the countries.

He said that relations between Islamabad and Beijing were unparalleled and complementing each other in various spheres.

On the occasion, the Yao Jing said, “Pakistan has an unrivalled importance in Chinese foreign policy.”

He congratulated the speaker on smooth conduct of elections in the newly merged tribal districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The ambassador said that China would extend maximum support for infrastructure development and provision of educational and health facilities in tribal districts.

Earlier on April 18, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing had said Pakistan and China were entering a ‘new stage of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)’ under which the areas of cooperation would be expanded.

He was addressing the participants during a book launching ceremony. Titled ‘CPEC – A Precursor to Regional Economic Growth and Stability’, the book was published by Strategic Vision Institute.

