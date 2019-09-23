Pakistan, China reaffirm resolve to continue cooperation for regional peace

NEW YORK: Pakistan and China on Monday reiterate their resolve to continue joint efforts and cooperation for peace and stability in the region, ARY News reported.

The accord came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in New York today.

Matters on mutual interest, India’s unilateral move in occupied Kashmir, grave human rights violations and inhuman curfew in the held valley and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Talking to his Chinese counterpart, FM Qureshi hailed Beijing for supporting Pakistan against India’s illegal move in occupied Kashmir.

On the occasion, he said that maintaining close relations with China was the central part of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Earlier on August 10, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had claimed that China had fully supported Pakistan’s stance on occupied Kashmir.

Briefing the media about his China visit, FM Qureshi had said that Beijing extended its full support to Pakistan’s decision to go to United Nations Security Council against India’s recent move to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status through a presidential decree.

The foreign minister had said that he had conveyed Pakistan’s viewpoint on Kashmir during his meetings with Chinese leadership.

