Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to regional peace  

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday reaffirmed the commitment of their countries to collaborate for peace and stability in the region, ARY News reported.

During a telephonic conversation, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that India’s Hindutva policies are a threat to regional peace.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, Afghan peace process, COVID-19 vaccine and other issues came under discussion during the telephone call. FM Qureshi said that Pakistan will continue to support the “One China policy”. He also greeted his Chinese counterpart on the eve of the new year.

Earlier on August 21, Pakistan and China had reached consensus to collectively take measures to safeguard their common interests and promote peace, prosperity, and development in the region.

The consensus to this effect had been reached during the second round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in Hainan, China, that day.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi had represented Pakistan while the Chinese side was represented by the State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, said a joint statement issued by the Foreign Office.

