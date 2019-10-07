Pakistan, China have same stance on Kashmir: FM Qureshi    

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Monday said that Pakistan and China have same stance on all the issues, including Kashmir.

Talking to journalists, FM Qureshi said, “China and Pakistan frequently discuss and coordinate on regional and international issues.”

Replying to a question, the foreign minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet his Chinese counterpart as well as president to discuss a host of issues during his three-day visit to China, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said, “Schedule of meetings with private sector of China and business organizations has also been finalized.”

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan and China were moving in the next phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to further solidify their bilateral relations.

Responding to another question, he said Pakistan has taken comprehensive measures to comply with the requirements of Financial Action Task Force (FATF). FM Qureshi expressed confidence that Pakistan’s viewpoint will be considered in next meeting of FATF in Paris.

He further said that India’s denial of permission to US Senators was a testament that India is trying to hide facts from the world. FM Qureshi said that Pakistan was open to any foreign delegation to visit Azad Kashmir to assess the situation there.

