Pakistan, China strategic partners for stability in region: FM Qureshi  

MOSCOW: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that Pakistan and china are reliable strategic partners for stability in the region, ARY News reported.

The foreign minister said this during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Moscow.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, regional situation and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan and China were playing vital role for restoration of peace in the region. He said that Pakistan supported one-China policy and added that the country stood shoulder to shoulder with China.

The foreign minister said that peace in Afghanistan vital for stability in the region.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had offered the member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for sharing the strategy adopted by Pakistan for flattening the COVID-19 curve to become a global best practice.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow, had reaffirmed Pakistan’s belief in the centrality of Shanghai spirit. He had said in a statement that it was cooperation, not confrontation that should drive international politics in today’s environment, full of zero-sum prophecies

