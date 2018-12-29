Pakistan Citizen Portal receives encouraging response across the world

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Citizen Portal established under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directions for redressal of public complaints and suggestions to the government has received commendable and encouraging response from within the country and abroad including the foreigners.

According to the latest statistics, the portal has so far registered around 0.6 million people in a short span of two months.

So far, 229,667 complaints were received and 90 percent of them came from inside Pakistan, 9.66 percent from overseas Pakistanis, and 0.45 percent from foreign nationals. The portal has so far received 47,579 suggestions.

Province-wise breakup of received complaints can be categorized as Punjab 105,794, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 26,790, Sindh 31,698, Balochistan 2,524, Islamabad 61,644, Gilgit Baltistan 184, and Azad Kashmir 1,172.

Out of the total complaints received 40,411 have been addressed in Punjab, 12,771 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,063 in Sindh, 316 in Balochistan, 35,950 in Islamabad, while work is underway for redressal of the rest of the complaints.

According to public feedback, 24,076 people have expressed their satisfaction on Pakistan Citizen Portal, which is a vital source of linkage between the government and the people for public welfare.

The prime minister had directed the government to exploit maximum resources to make it beneficial for the people besides releasing the weekly data of the portal.

