Pakistan closes Torkham Border after mortar shells fired from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Wednesday announced the closure of Torkham Border, the Pak-Afghan border after two mortar shells were fired from Afghanistan’s side, ARY News reported.

According to a press release issued today by the Foreign Office, two rockets fired from the Afghan side of border landed in Pakistan’s area today, however, no casualty or damage was reported.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson, there were no casualties.

The FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the Torkham gate has been closed for security purposes and the matter is being coordinated with Afghan authorities.

Sources closer to security forces told ARY News that a mortar explosive shell fired from an unidentified location from Afghanistan side exploded at a rain stream in Khyber district near Torkham border. However, no casualty was made in the incident.

Earlier in October last year, at least eleven people, including six Pakistan Army soldiers and five civilians, had sustained injuries when Afghan security forces resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Afghan border.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Afghan forces fired from the Nari district of the Kunar province, targeting the civilian population in Arundu village in Chitral.

