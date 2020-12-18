Pakistan has come out of difficult period: PM Imran  

ISLAMABAD: Expressing his satisfaction over the positive economic indicators, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that with the grace of Almighty God, Pakistan has successfully overcome the difficult challenges and now planning is being made to open new vistas of development, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of his economic team, PM Imran directed to take immediate measures to pass on the benefits of improved economic indicators to the common man.

The prime minister said that the government’s business-friendly policies are now bearing fruit. The country’s economy was back on track due to the efforts of the present government, he said, adding that the world acknowledged Pakistan’s economic achievements.

He also expressed satisfaction over the increase in remittances from abroad and their maintenance at the level of 2 billion rupees per month. He voiced satisfaction over the record performance of the construction industry and increasing exports of the textile sector.

Earlier on December 17, Prime Minister Imran Khan had underscored that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) were an important component of economy and their promotion will not only strengthen the economy but create job opportunities.

Chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on SMEs, he had expressed satisfaction over the economic indicators which, he had said, were already on a positive trajectory.

