Pakistan expresses concerns over deteriorating health condition of Yasin Malik

ISLAMABAD: Expressing deep concerns over deterioration health condition of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik in jail, Pakistan on Saturday urged the United Nations to take notice of the inhuman treatment to the leader by the Indian government, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Foreign Officer spokesperson Aisha Farooqui asked to the UN to play role in release of the innocent Kashmiri leader.

She underscored the need for proper treatment of Yasin Malik.

Read More: Indian government plotting to kill Yasin Malik, claims Mishal Malik

Last year on December 7, Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik had claimed that Indian government was plotting to kill her husband in the death cell of the jail.

Mishal Malik in her statement had said people of occupied Kashmir were facing worst curfew and communication blockade from last four months in the valley.

Narendera Modi had become thirsty for the blood of the innocent Kashmiris, she had said and added that Indian government wanted to crush the identity and history of Kashmiris.

