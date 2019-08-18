Pakistan condemns Afghan suicide blast

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday has strongly denounced the heinous bomb attack targeting civilians during a marriage function in Kabul.

As per details, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal in a statement said we express our heartfelt condolences to the families of innocent victims and pray for the maghfirah of the deceased and for early recovery of many others who were seriously injured in the attack.

The spokesman said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations which is a common threat for the entire region and must be defeated together.

A suicide bomber killed 63 people and wounded 182 in an attack on a wedding reception in the Afghan capital on Saturday night.

Women and children were among the casualties, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said on Sunday.

Pictures posted on social media showed bodies strewn amid overturned table and chairs at the wedding hall. The bomber struck the men’s reception area, officials said.

“Everybody was running,” a waiter at the hall, Sayed Agha Shah, said after the blast.

“Several of our waiters were killed and wounded.”

Wedding halls have become a big business in Kabul as the Afghan economy slowly picks up and families spend more on celebrations.

At least 40 people were killed in an explosion at a wedding hall in Kabul in November.

