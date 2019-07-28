Pakistan condemns attack on Afghan VP candidate’s office  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the office of Amrullah Saleh, a Vice Presidential candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections in Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, said Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal in a statement.

Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the office of Mr. Amrullah Saleh, a Vice Presidential candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections in Afghanistan. Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) July 28, 2019

“We stand with our Afghan brothers and sisters in their efforts to restore complete peace in the country through an inclusive Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process,” he tweeted.

Pakistan fully supports the democratic process in Afghanistan. We stand with our Afghan brothers and sisters in their efforts to restore complete peace in the country through an inclusive Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) July 28, 2019

He further said that Pakistan fully supports the democratic process in Afghanistan.

At least one person was killed and 13 others wounded in an attack Sunday targeting the Kabul office of the running mate of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, officials said.

The violence came the same day as Afghanistan marked the official start of campaign season for the upcoming presidential elections.

Read More: One dead as attack hits office of Afghan leader’s running mate

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the attack began with a blast in north Kabul near the office for Green Trend, a youth- and reform-focused civil society organisation that Amrullah Saleh heads.

Comments

comments