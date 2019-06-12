Pakistan condemns Houthi missile attack on Saudi airport

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the missile attack fired by Houthi’s at Abha airport in Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported.

According to the Foreign Office, Pakistan reiterated its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.”

Earlier today, Yemen’s Houthi forces launched a missile strike on an airport in southern Saudi Arabia which wounded 26 people, the Saudi-led military coalition said.

The coalition, which has been fighting the Houthis in Yemen, said it would make a “firm” response.

A coalition statement, carried on Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, said a projectile hit the arrivals hall at Abha airport, causing material damage. Three women and two children were among the wounded, who were of Saudi, Yemeni and Indian nationalities, it said.

