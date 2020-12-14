Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks on Saudi oil vessels

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attacks on oil transport vessels and a petroleum distribution station in Saudi Arabia on Monday, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that these attacks threaten peace and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as the region.

“We call for their immediate cessation,” he added.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan reiterated its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.

It is pertinent to mention here that the kingdom’s ministry of energy said a fuel transport ship was attacked by an explosive-laden boat in the fuel terminal in Jeddah on Monday, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“The attack resulted in a small fire, which emergency units successfully extinguished. The incident did not result in any casualties, and there was no damage caused to the unloading facilities, nor any effect on supplies,” the ministry spokesman said.

Earlier on September 15, Pakistan had strongly condemned the recent missile and drone strikes by Houthis on Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri had termed the strikes violation of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

