Pakistan underscores need to be vigilant after blasts in Afghanistan’s Bamiyan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned blasts in Afghanistan’s Bamiyan city, which resulted in the loss of over a dozen precious human lives and injuries to several others.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said: “We convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured in these gruesome attacks.”

He said Pakistan has noted with concern that as there is progress in the Afghan peace process, the increased terrorist attacks on civilian targets, including educational institutions and public spaces are aimed at undermining the peace efforts. “We, therefore, continue to underline the need to be vigilant about the designs of the spoilers,” he added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. “We stand in solidarity with Afghan nation in this hour of grief and reiterate our commitment to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan,” he maintained.

