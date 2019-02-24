Pakistan condemns demographic changes in occupied Kashmir: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday condemned demographic amendments in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and termed the move violation of international regulations for disputed areas, ARY News reported.

FO spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said that any move to scrap article 35A of Indian constitution would be blatant violation of international laws.

The spokesperson also expressed grave concerns over rise in atrocities against innocent and helpless Kashmiris by India. He said that life attempts and attacks on the properties of Kashimiris across India had increased after Pulwama attack.

He urged the international community to take immediate notice of deteriorated situation in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, complete shutdown was observed across the Indian occupied Kashmir, against India’s arbitrary measures like mass arrest, killings and attempts to repeal Article 35-A that grants special rights to the permanent residents of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Call for the strike has been given by Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

On Saturday, Indian police and troops had launched a massive crackdown arresting over 200 pro-freedom people including the JKLF chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and the Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami of the territory, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz.

Indian police had taken Muhammad Yasin Malik into custody after raiding his Maisuma residence in Srinagar and lodged him at Kothibagh police station. Indian troops and police had arrested scores of leaders and activists of the Jamaat-e-Islami from their residences during nocturnal raids across the occupied territory.

