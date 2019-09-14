Pakistan condemns ‘drone attacks’ at Saudi Aramco facilities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned drone attacks at two major Saudi Aramco facilities, causing fire, material damage and disruption of their operation.

The Foreign Office in a statement said such acts to sabotage and disrupt commercial activities causing fear and terror cannot be condoned.

“Pakistan hopes that such attacks will not be repeated given the potential damage they can cause to the existing peaceful environment in the region,” the statement read.

It said Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and territorial integrity.

Drone attacks caused fires in two major Saudi Aramco facilities in the kingdom, the Saudi interior ministry said, according to Arab News.

Yemen’s Houthi group claimed responsibility for drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco plants in the kingdom’s Eastern Province today, the group’s military spokesman said on Al-Masirah TV.

The broadcaster said the Houthis had deployed 10 drones against the sites in Abqaiq and Khurais, and the group pledged to widen the range of its attacks on Saudi Arabia, which leads a coalition fighting them in Yemen.

One strike hit the oil company’s Abqaiq facility, which is near Dammam in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, while another attack hit Khurais oil field, a ministry security spokesperon was reported by state news agency SPA as saying.

Aramco’s industrial security teams have controlled the blazes and their spread in Aramco’s two facilities were limited, the ministry added, and further investigations were being undertaken regarding the incidents.

Comments

comments