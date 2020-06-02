Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of 13 Kashmiris in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of 13 Kashmiris in a single day by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan is deeply concerned over unabated extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and so-called “anti-infiltration” operations.

While the international community is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, India is busy intensifying its brutalization of the Kashmiri people, she added.

The spokesperson said the fact that 13 Kashmiris were extra-judicially killed in a single day speaks volumes about the Indian government’s continuing crimes against humanity. To hide these crimes, the Indian authorities use the oft-repeated, unsubstantiated allegations of “training” and “infiltration” of Kashmiri resistance fighters.

She said India must realize that neither can its brutalization break the will of the Kashmiri people nor can its anti-Pakistan propaganda divert attention from India’s state-terrorism and egregious violations of human rights in IOJ&K.

Read More: Indian troops martyr 15 Kashmiri youth in 24 hours

The spokesperson urged the international community to take immediate steps to stop India from committing serious crimes against the Kashmiri people and hold it accountable under international law and relevant human rights Conventions

