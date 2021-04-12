Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of three Kashmiris in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday strongly condemns the extra-judicial killing of three Kashmiris including a 14-year old boy and a student of 10th grade by the Indian occupation forces in a so-called “cordon-and-search” operation in Shopian area of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said that the further intensification of “fake encounters” is a matter of grave concern.

“Extra-judicial killings of young men, including teenage boys, and refusal to return human remains of those martyred is completely unlawful and reflects the moral bankruptcy of the Indian occupation forces.”

He maintained that Pakistan has repeatedly called for independent investigations, under international scrutiny, into the extra-judicial killings of all innocent Kashmiris.

“We call upon the international community to hold India accountable for the gross and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK and work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, ” said the spokesperson.

Read More: Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiris in IIOJK

Earlier on April 11, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism had martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Shopian and Islamabad districts, taking the number of the martyred youth in the territory to 10 since Thursday.

Three youth had been martyred by the troops during cordon and search operations in Hadipora area of Shopian.

Comments

comments