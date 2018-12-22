Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan condemns killing of six more youths in IOK

IoK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has condemned the continuing brutal massacre of innocent Kashmiris by India, in which six more Kashmiris were martyred in Pulwama on Saturday.

In a tweet, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said besides killings, suspension of internet and train services continued as part of oppressive Indian regime in occupied Kashmir.

He called upon the UN Secretary General and world human rights champions to prevail upon India to halt the bloodshed in the held area.

Read More: Indian forces kill six Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district

This should be noted that the youth were killed during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group in Arampora area of the district.

The authorities suspended mobile internet services immediately after the killings.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Christmas teaches lesson of unity, peace: Fayazul Hassan

Entertainment

Families throng Benazir Bhutto park as ARY Feast kicks off!

Pakistan

Unbiased rule of law to be ensured, says information minister

Pakistan

Punjab govt to ensure equal distribution of resources: minister


ARY NEWS URDU