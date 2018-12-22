Pakistan condemns killing of six more youths in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has condemned the continuing brutal massacre of innocent Kashmiris by India, in which six more Kashmiris were martyred in Pulwama on Saturday.

In a tweet, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said besides killings, suspension of internet and train services continued as part of oppressive Indian regime in occupied Kashmir.

He called upon the UN Secretary General and world human rights champions to prevail upon India to halt the bloodshed in the held area.

This should be noted that the youth were killed during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group in Arampora area of the district.

The authorities suspended mobile internet services immediately after the killings.

