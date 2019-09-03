Pakistan condemns suicide attack in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tuesday strongly denounced the suicide bomb attack on a foreigners’ compound in Kabul, which led to the loss of innocent lives.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal in his statement released from Islamabad, today, said Pakistan expresses its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prays for early recovery of the wounded.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has maintained that there is no military solution to the complex issues in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan will continue to firmly stand together with the Afghan nation and fully support their efforts to restore complete peace in the country.

The deadliest car bomb explosion rocked the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, killing at least five people and wounding dozens more and shaking windows and doors in houses several kilometers away from the blast.

The explosion came as a senior U.S. diplomat was visiting Kabul to brief Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on a draft peace accord reached with the insurgents that could see thousands of U.S. troops withdrawn from Afghanistan.

Read more: Blast hits Afghan capital Kabul

The blast hit close to Green Village, a large compound used by staff of international organizations, sending a column of smoke and flame into the sky.

It was followed by a second, smaller explosion that occurred as generators inside the compound blew up.

The Taliban’s main spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the attack had targeted foreign forces. He said a car bomber had blown himself up and multiple attackers had stormed the compound.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said five civilians were killed in the blast and 50 wounded.

