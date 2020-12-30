Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack at Aden airport: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned a terrorist attack at Aden airport in Yemen on Wednesday, targeting the cabinet members of the newly formed government in the country, ARY NEWS reported quoting Foreign Office.

In a statement released by the foreign office, the spokesman said that they extend their sincere condolences on the loss of precious lives and wish speedy recovery for the injured.

“We believe this attack was not just condemnable as an act of senseless violence and terrorism, it was also reprehensible as an attempt to undermine the recent efforts by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its positive results, that aimed at fostering enhanced peace and security in Yemen.”

The foreign office spokesman further said that Pakistan urges the international community to ensure respect for territorial integrity of Yemen and to support efforts aimed at promoting peace and security in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 26 people were killed Wednesday as explosions rocked Yemen’s Aden airport moments after a new unity government flew in, in what some officials charged was a “cowardly” attack by Houthi rebels.

Although all government ministers were reported to be unharmed, more than 50 people were wounded, medical and government sources told AFP in the southern city, with the casualty toll feared likely to rise.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said it was preparing a “mass casualty medical response plan”.

As smoke billowed out of the airport terminal from an initial blast, with debris strewn across the area and people rushing to tend to the wounded, a second explosion took place.

Loud blasts and gunfire were heard at the airport shortly after the plane arrived from Riyadh, witnesses said. Two security sources gave the toll of casualties. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Comments

comments