Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the ‘inhuman terrorist attack’ outside an educational center in Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul city that resulted in the loss of innocent lives including children and injuries to many others, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said, “We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and pray for early recovery of those injured.

He maintained that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and will continue to support a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Earlier today, a suicide bombing at an education centre in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul had killed at least 13 people and wounded dozens, officials had said.

A Ministry of Interior spokesman, Tariq Arian, had cited security guards as identifying a bomber who detonated explosives in the street outside the Kawsar-e Danish educational centre.

Health Ministry spokesman Saeed Jami had said 13 bodies had been recovered and 30 injured people transported by ambulance to hospitals. Casualties could rise, he had added.

