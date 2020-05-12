Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the inhuman and cowardly terrorist attack on a medical facility in Kabul and suicide attack on a funeral in Nangarhar province, resulting in the loss of so many precious lives, said Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson on Tuesday.

The FO spokesperson said in a statement, “These terrorist acts are particularly despicable as they take place in the holy month of Ramzan and at a time when Afghanistan is grappling with Covid-19 pandemic.”

“We extend heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of victims and prayers for early recovery for those injured. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the Afghan people in this hour of grief.”

The spokesperson added that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and will continue to support a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Comments

comments