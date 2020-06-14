Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned recent terrorist attacks on Wazir Akbar Khan and Sher Shah Suri mosques in Kabul, ARY News reported.

In a press release, the Foreign Office said these heinous acts resulted in the martyrdom of renowned religious scholars Dr. Ayaz Niazi and Maulavi Azizullah Mofleh, respectively, and claimed the lives of other innocent worshippers.

It said Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The spokesperson of the office prayed for the departed souls.

“We offer our sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of the injured,” said FO spokesperson in a statement.

The spokesperson also reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Afghanistan.

At least four people were martyred after a blast ripped through a crowd during Friday prayers at a mosque in Kabul, Afghan officials said.

“Based on our initial information, at around noon explosives placed inside the mosque detonated during Friday prayers,” interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said in a message to journalists.

A health ministry spokesman also confirmed the toll, saying the prayer leader and three worshippers were martyred at the Sher Shah Suri mosque, while several others were wounded.

No group has claimed the attack.

