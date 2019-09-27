Pakistan condoles former French president’s death

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former President of French Republic Jacques Chirac.

In a statement on Friday, the Foreign Office said the former president played an important role in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and France.

“His services for the French nation, European Union and for the international community will be remembered for long,” read a statement.

Former French president Jacques Chirac died on Thursday at the age of 86 after a long battle with ill-health.

Tributes from across the political spectrum poured in for a charismatic statesman who famously said “non” to the 2003 Iraq war.

The centre-right Chirac, acknowledged even by foes as a canny political fighter, rose to prominence as mayor of Paris before becoming prime minister and then serving as head of state from 1995 to 2007.

Former opponents and supporters hailed his common touch and enduring popularity, while world leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin acclaimed his service to France.

