Pakistan condoles loss of lives in Bangladesh ferry accident

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a ferry accident in Bangladesh’s Shitalakkhya river.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in a launch capsize in Shitalakkhya River, Bangladesh,” the Foreign Office said in a tweet.

The Foreign Office expressed condolences to the government and people of Bangladesh on the tragic incident. “Heartfelt condolences to the government and brotherly people of Bangladesh and the bereaved families,” the Foreign Office said.

According to Reuters, a Bangladesh ferry carrying around 50 passengers collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsya River south of the capital Dhaka, leaving at least 26 people dead and a few still missing, officials said.

Twenty one bodies had been recovered on Monday. The ferry sank just after it departed from the industrial Narayanganj district about 20 kms (12 mies) from Dhaka, to Munshiganj, said Mustain Billah, Narayanganj district administrator.

Comments

comments