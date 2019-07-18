Pakistan announces to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to grant consular access to Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav a day after the verdict of International Court of Justice (ICJ), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The foreign office in a statement said that Pakistan will grant consular access to Commander Kulbushan Jadhav in the light of Pakistani laws.

“Pursuant to the decision of the ICJ, Commander Kulbushan Jadhav has been informed of his rights under Article 36, Paragraph 1(b) of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. As a responsible state, Pakistan will grant consular access to Commander Kulbushan Jadhav according to Pakistani laws, for which modalities are being worked out,” said a statement released by the foreign office.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday issued its verdict in Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case and rejected most of the remedies sought by India.

The court, in its verdict, rejected a number of Indian demands including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.

The court, however, directed Pakistan to provide effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences according to its own justice system.

“The Court finally considers that a continued stay of execution constitutes an indispensable condition for the effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr.Jadhav,” reads a statement issued by ICJ.

The court had reserved its judgement in the case back in February.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) decision in Kulbhsuhan Jadhav case.

In his tweet, PM said, “Appreciate ICJ’s decision not to acquit, release & return Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav to India. He is guilty of crimes against the people of Pakistan. Pakistan shall proceed further as per law.”

