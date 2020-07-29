Pakistan to continue exposing India at every forum: Shibli Faraz

LAHORE: Expressing deep concerns over Indian brutalities and grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that Pakistan will continue to expose the barbarism in the held valley at every international forum, ARY News reported.

Addressing a seminar at Punjab’s Governor House, Shibli Faraz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had forcefully raised the decades-old Kashmir issue at international level.

He expressed disappointment over world’s silence on gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. The minister urged the human rights organizations to raise their voice against Indian brutalities in the held valley.

“We should support Kashmiris with a new strategy,” he added.

Earlier on July 28, Pakistan had strongly condemned restrictions imposed by Indian authorities on Eid-ul-Azha prayers in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui, the imposition of restrictions on prayers on one of the most important days of the Islamic calendar represented complete disrespect by the Indian government for the sentiments of the Muslims of occupied Kashmir.

“It is also a flagrant violation of their fundamental freedom of religion.”

