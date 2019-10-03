Pakistan to continue raising voice for Kashmiris: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reiterated that Pakistan will continue raising voice for suppressed Kashmiris at every international forum, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While addressing media in Multan, the foreign minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has internationalized Kashmir dispute and unmasked India’s real face.

To a question on the Kartarpur corridor, the foreign minister said that Pakistan will fulfill its commitment to open Kartarpur corridor this year.

“Pakistan will welcome former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh if he visits Kartarpur,” he added.

He said sane voices within India are raising questions over grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan desires success in Afghan peace process. “Prime Minister’s vision for Afghan peace is clear,” added Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Earlier in the day, a 12-member delegation of the Afghan Taliban under the leadership of Mullah Baradar reached the Foreign Office of Pakistan to hold a dialogue with the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

FM Qureshi greeted the guests, the foreign minister on the occasion highlighted the historic significance of the bilateral relations, Afghanistan and Pakistan shared.

He also mentioned how the countries have had their past and future’s interlinked.

“We now have come to the understanding that war is not a solution to any problem, the only way to viable and long-standing peace is dialogue, for which ‘Afghan peace talks’ are incumbent”, emphasized Qureshi.

