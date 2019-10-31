Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmir cause, says Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday said that Pakistan will continue supporting just the struggle of Kashmiris till they achieve their right to self-determination.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said that India has deployed 900,000 troops against eight million population of the occupied Kashmir, which has become an unprecedentedly highly militarized zone in the world.

“Modi regime is committing barbarism in occupied Kashmir in pursuit of ultranationalist Hindutva philosophy of RSS, which started since 1923,” he added.

Syed Fakhar Imam said that Pakistan considers Kashmir a disputed territory as recognized in UN Security Council Resolutions of 1948 and 1949. He said that Kashmir is still a disputed territory and UNSC’s special session convened in August this year has once again vindicated this point.

The Chairman said the Modi regime has converted the state into two union territories, giving them under the direct control of New Delhi.

“Occupied Kashmir has been under curfew and complete communication blockade for last 88 days,” he said, adding that around 13,000 young boys have been detained, women are being raped, and there is a shortage of medicines and food in the held valley,” he added.

He said for the first time about 12 members of foreign relations committee of US House of Representatives put very tough questions to Assistant Secretary of State Allice Wells and questioned why Trump Administration is keeping mum over grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said the French Parliament also debated the situation in Occupied Kashmir.

